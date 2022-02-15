Trending

Jio puts $200 million in Google-backed Glance: Here's why

By published

It's a mobile lock-screen content company

google invests in glance
(Image credit: Raj Narayan)
Audio player loading…

Jio Platforms is pumping in $200 million (over Rs 1500 crore) in Glance, in which Google put $140 million in December 2020. The locked-screen app, which comes pre-installed in several Android phones including from the stable of leaders Samsung and Xiaomi and is said to have 400 million 'users', puts out media content, news and games. Analysts reckon that this is yet another gambit from the Mukesh Ambani’s stable to grow beyond India and make inroads in newer markets.

"The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several  key international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia," a press statement from Jio said.

Glance is aiming to become the world’s largest live content and commerce  ecosystem on the lock screen, and is also backed by Google and  Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.

Glance to come pre-installed in JioPhone Next

Concurrent with the proposed investment, Glance has also entered into a business  partnership arrangement with Reliance Retail Ventures, providing for Glance’s ‘lock screen platform’ to be integrated into the JioPhone Next  smartphones. 

This should bring in good numbers to Glance as JioNext phone is seen as the next 'disruptor' in the Indian market.

This is the  latest in a series of strategic partnerships between Glance and global players in the  mobile ecosystem. The deal is also expected to lead to further strategic collaborations between Glance, Reliance Retail and Jio across devices, commerce, content and  gaming ecosystem, the company said.

Glance allows for users to experience the best  of the internet without searching, downloading any apps or even unlocking their  phones. It has accomplished this by personalized, AI-driven content, live  entertainment commerce and gaming on the lock screen.  

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms, said, “Glance has grown at a phenomenal pace over the past two years and  has given users a truly unique solution by unlocking the power of the lock screen for  experiencing the internet, live content, creator driven entertainment commerce and  gaming." 

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group, which owns Glance said "Reliance is now disrupting the smartphone market with launch of its JioPhone Next smartphones. Jio’s investment into Glance and Glance’s  presence on the lock screen of JioPhone Next smartphones will lead to a paradigm  shift in how its users experience the internet."

Founded in 2019, Glance is a consumer internet company, which also runs Reposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on TwitterFacebook and Instagram!

Balakumar K
Balakumar K

Over three decades as a journalist covering current affairs, politics, sports and now technology. Former Editor of News Today, writer of humour columns across publications and a hardcore cricket and cinema enthusiast. He writes about technology trends and suggest movies and shows to watch on OTT platforms. 
See more Mobile phones news