Jio offers yet another prepaid 4G data plan

Reliance Jio , the Indian telco giant has been keeping users satisfied with a slew of prepaid data plans, as most people across the country are confined to their homes due to lockdown.

Now, the telco has come up with a prepaid plan for Rs 999 which has a validity of 84 days and provides 3GB high-speed 4G data per day. After the daily allotted data is consumed, users get unlimited data at a downgraded speed of 64 Kbps.

Additional benefits of the Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan include unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers. Users also get 100 SMS messages per day as part of the package. Additionally, users get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Apart from this new quarterly prepaid plan, users can choose from the existing 84-day validity plans that provide 2GB per day for Rs 599 or 1.5GB per day for Rs 555.

Users can find the new Rs 999 plan on the telco’s website Jio.com under 3GB data per day packs. Also listed in this link, is the existing Rs 349 prepaid plan which offers 3GB data per day and 28-day validity.

Users can recharge with this plan via the MyJio app, any third-party website, or payments apps like Google Pay, PayTm, or PhonePe.

Amazon subscribers can get cashback up to Rs 50 if recharges for mobiles or DTH are done via Amazon Pay UPI. However users can claim this cashback offer only once before May 31.

Just a few days ago, Jio had launched a new annual work-from-home plan for Rs 2,399 with 2 GB daily data for professionals working from home and their families who use the internet for e-learning and entertainment. It has a validity of 365 days, which means that a user gets 730GB over a one-year timeframe.