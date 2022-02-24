Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription

Audio player loading…

When it comes to bundling offers and pricing, Reliance Jio always seems to get it right from consumers' point of view. India's leading telecom operator has launched two new prepaid plans that also provide Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription with pre-paid plans is not exactly new for Jio, or for that matter, any other telecom player

The thing to note here is that this is the first time that any operator is bundling with their pre-paid offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan, and not a mobile-only plan. The Premium plan of this OTT platform allows users to watch the offerings on laptop or big TV in 4K resolution.

The two new plans from Jio will come for Rs 1499 and Rs 4199, and apart from Disney+ Hotstar offer, subscribers will also get JioMart Maha Cashback.

Jio new plans in detail

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan: With the new Rs 1499 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio users will get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, subscription to the Jio apps. The plan period is for 84 days. This plan will bundle a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which otherwise costs Rs 1499 on a standalone basis.

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 Prepaid Plan: With the 4199 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio users will get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a subscription to all the Jio apps for 365 days. This plan also bundles a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Premium at no additional cost.

Now that Jio has upped the ante, the other telecom players Airtel and Vodafone who also offer Disney+ Hotstar bundle with their prepaid plans must come up with a suitable response and move beyond mobile-only option for the streamer.

It may be recalled that from September last year, Disney+ Hotstar is offering three new plans instead of two plans. The Disney Plus Hotstar mobile-only plan costs Rs 499 and support only one mobile device at a time. The Disney Plus Hotstar Super plan costs Rs 899 and offers access to two devices at a time across phone, web, and TV, and lastly, the premium plan at Rs 1,499 offers access across four devices and in 4K resolution.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!