JBL One Series 104-BT and 104 BTW Bluetooth speakers now available in India

Samsung backed JBL has announced the launch of Bluetooth enabled JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors in India. These speakers are aimed at content creators and audio professionals enabling them to stream high-quality audio content both wirelessly and with standard wired connectivity.

JBL One Series 104-BT speakers price and features

These professional-grade JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW can be paired with both desktops as well as laptops. Available in two different colour options – Black and White, these speakers are priced at Rs. 11, 4999 and can be bought from Flipkart.

Touted to deliver “detailed sound while mixing and editing”, the JBL One Series 104-BT speakers sport high-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 to stream audio to stream content from your preferred devices.

Since these speakers are designed to sit on the desktop, the input array is located on the front panel of the speakers for easy access. Apart from the wireless capabilities, the One Series 104 BT Speaker’s offers Aux, RCA and TRS connectivity options.

As per the company, the speakers can offer low-frequency performance at 60Hz and a 60-watt Class D power amplifier distributes 30 watts per speaker offering “clear, undistorted, loudest-in-class output.”