Is a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite heading to India?

Just as Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2, there comes news of another cheaper variant of the company's growing range of foldable devices. The new device, being called the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, could be designed for Indian users and delivered at a price point that makes the foldable an affordable device.

The new device, which was rumoured to come with the model number SM-F415F, was spotted among the support pages of Samsung's official India website. There are no other details available about the smartphone, but the listing could just confirm that a 'Lite' version of the Fold could launch in the region.

The reason why reports of this new device appear plausible is because the model number does follow Samsung's naming convention whereby the 'F' stands for foldable or fold. Also, the low numerical value indicates that it could be a lower-end version in comparison to the flagship versions of the original Galaxy Flip, the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Since the start of 2020, Samsung has been unfolding an array of foldable and flip smartphones, having started with the Galaxy Z Flip in February. Earlier this month, the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold during the Unpacked event. Mind you, the first Galaxy Fold came during the holiday season of 2019.

Though Samsung has been mum on the specification of the 'Lite' device, there have been rumours surrounding them. For starters, it could have a Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood, though we feel this could be unlikely as it would put it into the flagship-level phone.

Back in May, a tipster had claimed that the Fold Lite would be 4G enabled and come with Snapdragon 865 and 256GB of storage. It could have an aluminium and glass finish and release only in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colours. Then the reports had indicated global availability and a price tag of $1,099.

Other rumours around the device include that Samsung could remove the ultra thin glass layer as well as remove the 5G connectivity in order to keep the price in check. Maybe, they should take lessons from OnePlus, which successfully marketed a lower cost phone with flagship features with the One Plus Nord. What's more, the Chinese phone-maker is scheduled to launch a Lite version of its cheaper flagship.

Not surprising, since Samsung can hope to sell the foldable phones in India only if the price point is mapped right. Reports have floated around that Samsung would be hoping to price the Galaxy Z Fold Lite around the $1,000 to $1,100 mark which puts it in the category of some of the newer Chinese flagships.