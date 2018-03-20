IRCTC ties up with Ola to add first-and-last mile connectivity

IRCTC has come up with the solution to address travel woes by tying up with Ola so that users can book cabs directly from the railway app or the website.

Everyone, at one time or another, has used the IRCTC Rail Connect App to travel and then had to switch over to another app to book their cab from the station to their final destination. This initiative with Ola, will go a long way in providing first-and-last mile connectivity for travelers.

As of now, the venture is a six-month pilot project, where users will have access to Ola services through the IRCTC Rail Connect app and IRCTC official website. It will be all inclusive, that is, all the options that a customer will receive on the official Ola app will also be available on the IRCTC portal for Ola such as the option for cabs between Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Share among others.

However, the users aren’t going to be entitled to any kind of offer, discount or promo code according to the report on BGR.

Aside from what’s going to stay the same, there are going to be a few changes as well. First of all, users will have the option of booking their cabs to up to seven days in advance if they wish to do so, else booking their transport once they reach the railway station will always be an alternative.

Second, most railways stations will either have an IRCTC outlets or an Ola self serving kiosk that will enable travelers to book cabs once they’ve reached their destination.