iQoo Z5x set to launch on October 20; key specs leaked

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo had recently unveiled the iQoo Z5 in India. Now the company has confirmed the launch of yet another phone in the Z5 lineup back home in China.

According to the official updates, the iQoo Z5x will be unveiled on October 20 and is available for pre-order via Vivo’s official online store in China. The company via a Weibo post has teased some of the key details of the upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch.

The teasers shared by the company reveal the key elements of the design of the phone and some of its key specifications. In an age where a triple camera setup has become a staple feature, the iQoo Z5x will come with a dual rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera island. The primary sensor is expected to be a 50-megapixel shooter coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

iQoo Z5x - key specs and features

The listing on Vivo’s online store reveals that the phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 44W fast charging. The phone will come in a couple of colour options - Black and Orange.

While not much is known about the phone as of now, the online listing reveals some of the mandatory features including - a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be housed under the poser button located on the right side of the frame along with the volume rocker.

(Image credit: iQoo)

The phone did make its presence felt on the TENAA certifications site in China and the listing reveals that the iQoo Z5x could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which means that it will offer 5G connectivity out of the box. The listing reveals that the phone could come with 6GB/8GB RAM options and up to 256GB on onboard storage.

The iQoo Z5x is expected to come with a 6.58-inch TFT display and run on Android 11 out of the box. There is no update on its global availability as of now. With these specs, it looks seems that their Z5x could be an affordable variant of the Z5 however, we will have to wait for the formal announcement.

