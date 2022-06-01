iQoo Neo 6 vs OnePlus 10R - Clash of premium mid-range phones

Audio player loading…

iQoo is expanding its portfolio in the Indian market, and the launch of the iQoo Neo 6 - first Neo series smartphone in the country is proof of that. The device made its debut in the country a day ago and is available under the price bracket of Rs 30,000. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor to offer a high octane performance.

Not only this, but iQoo has launched some of the best smartphones in all price segments, including the iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 SE and the iQoo Z6 that offer top-notch performance. In the near future, it seems like iQoo will be the only company to take on OnePlus in the flagship segment.

On the other hand, OnePlus rolled out the not so flagship OnePlus 10R in India, which is nothing but a replica of Realme GT Neo 3 with a tweaked design. The smartphone misses out on one of the signature features of OnePlus - yes, I am talking about the alert slider.

Apart from that, the OnePlus ditched the Snapdragon processor and offered a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset in the smartphone. OnePlus 10R has an entirely different design which has not impressed a lot of fans.

While both the smartphones mentioned here have a huge difference in terms of price point, they give each other a close competition when it comes to specifications and features. Here is a quick comparison between the OnePlus 10R and iQoo Neo 6 to let you know which one you should go for.

iQoo Neo 6 vs OnePlus 10R pricing and availability

(Image credit: iQoo)

OnePlus 10R's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 42,999.

Both the devices support 80W SuperVOOC charging. The OnePlus 10R Endurance edition with 150W fast charging support is available in the market at a price of Rs 43,999. The device is being shipped in two colour options - Forest Green and Sierra black.

The 8GB RAM variant of the iQoo Neo 6 with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 29,999. The device's 12GB variant along with 256GB internal storage, can be purchased for Rs 33,999. The smartphone is being shipped in two colour options - Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

iQoo Neo 6 vs OnePlus 10R design and build

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The iQoo Neo 6's has a traditional design with a punch-hole cutout at the top middle for the placement of the front sensor. At the back, we get to see the iQoo branding at the bottom middle and a rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the smartphone. The volume rockers and the power button are placed at the right spine of the device.

The OnePlus 10R offers flat edges along with a dual design at the rear panel. The camera setup placement looks a bit weird in my honest opinion. The power button of the smartphone is placed on the right spine and volume rockers on the left spine. Furthermore, removal of the alert slider is something that made the smartphone look like just another mid-ranger.

iQoo Neo 6 vs OnePlus 10R specifications

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Neo 6 features a 6.62-inch E4 FHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The RAM of the device can be expanded up to 4GB via the virtual RAM expansion feature. It operates on the Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. Boasted as a gaming smartphone, it also gets a 4D-Axis vibration motor to offer the ultimate gaming experience. For security purposes, the smartphone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 6 rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter supporting optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the handset includes an 8MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The handset is powered by a 4700mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10R ships with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is based on the Android 12 operating system with Oxygen OS 12.1. It runs on the MediaTek 8100 processor along with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone gets HyperBoost Gaming Engine coupled with the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer to offer a seamless gaming performance with no lagging or heating issues.

When it comes to the camera, the OnePlus 10R flaunts a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, 8MP Sony IMX335 ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. For capturing selfies and attending video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front camera. It draws power from a 4500mAh battery along with 150W SuperVOOC charging support in the Endurance edition.

Conclusion

(Image credit: OnePlus)

After comparing all the possible aspects of both smartphones, we can say that iQoo Neo 6 trumps the OnePlus 10R. Talking about the processing capacity, while running a comparison between Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 870 on versus.com, the Snapdragon offering outclasses the Density chipset by 6 points.

Apart from that, iQoo Neo 6 also offers a slightly bigger battery than the OnePlus device. Two things in which the OnePlus phone is better than the iQoo offering are the front camera and the operating system. No other customized OS can beat what Oxygen OS offers anytime soon.

When the conversation comes to the price point, the iQoo Neo6 is available under Rs 30,000. On the other hand, with the OnePlus 10R, you need to spend a budget around Rs 40,000.

This will surely help the iQoo Neo 6 gain better traction than the OnePlus offering. OnePlus could have given a better competition of the device featured an alert slider.