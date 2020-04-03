iPhone SE 2020 spotted on Apple’s website… sort of

Apple is said to unveil the successor to the iPhone SE in the coming days. A new listing spotted on its website puts the launch date and naming conundrums to rest.

Apple has been long-rumored to refresh its iPhone SE, a side series that hasn’t been updated since 2016. For 2020, it is expected to follow the design of the iPhone 8 but with updated internals and cameras. It was originally supposed to launch in March, but that didn’t happen due to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, a closer look at Apple’s website not only confirms the design but also suggests that the launch isn’t too far.

(Image credit: Apple)

Under the accessories section on Apple’s website, there’s a listing for a “Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection.” Interestingly, it is mentioned to be compatible with the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8, and a newly added “iPhone SE.” While it may have been prematurely updated, this pretty much confirms that it will have the same design and dimensions as the iPhone 7 and 8, and might simply be called the iPhone SE, just like the last time. It isn’t entirely surprising as Apple is notoriously famous for having the same name for its most iconic products over generations.

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available for pre-ordering as early as this week, starting April 3, with deliveries commencing in the following weeks. A launch event will not take place, and the new phone will be directly listed on the website. Colors options are said to include White, Black, and (PRODUCT) Red, while storage configurations will be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The base model will have a starting price of $399. Keep in mind that the timelines could change due to several factors currently at play.

The new iPhone SE is expected the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8 but to be powered by the latest A13 processor. Even the cameras are expected to receive a significant upgrade, using the same primary sensor as that of the iPhone 11 series. Lastly, it is likely to bring back the Touch ID.