Shazam sings out top tagged songs of 2012, IE9 lends backup

Shazam has decided 366 days don't need to pass to look back at 2012, as it announced the year's most tagged songs through its app Friday.

It seems Microsoft (through Shazam) made a star this year as Alex Clare came in at No. 3 in the UK, No. 4 in the US and No. 6 worldwide with 4.9 million tags for his song "Too Close."

Those who don't recognize his name or song might better know him as "that song in all of the Internet Explorer 9 ads."

According to Shazam, tags for "Too Close" shot up from about 10 per day to upwards of 10,000 a day when Microsoft's ads for the "more beautiful web" campaign started appearing in March.

Not quite magic

Much like the web browser that Alex Clare's single was advertising, there were also much more popular picks on Shazam's top tag list.

Gotye's lullaby "Somebody That I Used to Know" was Shazam's most tagged song of the year and Fun's "We Are Young" Gotye by quite a large margin.

The results are similar to Spotify's year-end streaming charts, with essentially the same artists and singles appearing in a slightly different order.

For example, Shazam bumped internet meme "Call Me Maybe" back to fourth place globally compared to Spotify's second spot.

It just goes to show that people can have bad taste in music regardless of what app they use to find it.