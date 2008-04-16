Nokia and Sony Ericsson developing 4G wireless

Hot on the heels of the iPhone price cut news this week, comes news that Nokia, Sony Ericsson, NEC and Alcatel-Lucent have formed a licensing framework for their 4G patents called Long Term Evolution (LTE) in direct competition with Intel’s Wimax.

The group of four mobile phone giants claims that LTE is solution for mobile phones, laptops and fixed broadband connections, eventually replacing Wi-Fi.

Sony Ericsson's Senior Vice President, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer Håkan Eriksson said in statement: "The adoption of this initiative will reassure operators of the early widespread adoption of LTE technology throughout the consumer electronics industry," in a statement.

WiMax growth rate

Intel is sticking with its Wimax, with Intel chief exec Paul Otellini telling the BBC this week that 10 million people will be using WiMax within the year and then "hundreds of millions two years after that".

"We see Wimax as the most cost-effective way to deliver high-bandwidth wireless broadband," he added.