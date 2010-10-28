Google Place Search arrives from internet giant

Google has introduced Google Place Search – which is supposed to 'organise the world's information around places'.

Google believes that its latest tool will help people make informed decisions when they go to a specific locations – grouping searches together logically.

"Today we're introducing Place Search, a new kind of local search result that organizes the world's information around places," blogged product manager Jackie Bavaro.

"We've clustered search results around specific locations so you can more easily make comparisons and decide where to go."

Dynamic

The results will appear when Google predicts that you are looking for results from a specific location – but will also offers a specific 'places' link in the left hand panel of the search results page.

"We've made results like this possible by developing technology to better understand places. With Place Search, we're dynamically connecting hundreds of millions of websites with more than 50 million real-world locations," added Bavaro

"We automatically identify when sites are talking about physical places and cluster links even when they don't provide addresses and use different names."

Place Search is rolling out right away, and Google says it will be available in more than 40 languages in the 'next few days'.