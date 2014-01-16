And the Oscar (nomination) goes to... Netflix!

Is this what you call a roll?

In a year where Netflix saw its first Emmy and Golden Globe wins, the streaming service has now secured its first Academy Awards nomination.

The nom nod went to The Square in the Best Feature Documentary category. The film documents the arc of the Egyptian Revolution, from the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in 2011 to the 2013 ousting of Mohamed Morsi.

Netflix purchased the rights to The Square in November and will premiere it worldwide Friday. It will hit theaters in limited screening engagements starting then, too.

The people's choice

The Square was widely expected to make the Oscar shortlist; it won accolades at both the Sundance and Toronto film festivals.

When asked for comment on Hollywood's recognition of the film, Netflix provided TechRadar with a statement from the doc's director:

"This film was a collaboration of talented filmmakers and was born from Tahrir Square - it is a witness that the struggle for human rights and freedoms is a universal struggle and this nomination is an international recognition of that struggle," Jehane Noujaim said.

Netflix has certainly come a long way since the days when it simply served as a video distribution service, not produced and owned original content.

Produce Karin Amer said in November that, "We see the deep value that Netflix places in this story of a very alive moment in world history and are thrilled they understand the power of this film to move, disrupt and inspire audiences worldwide."

The Academy Awards will be distributed on March 2. Rather than a Netflix upset, we may be in for a new norm in the winners circle then.