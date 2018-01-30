Instagram may soon allow video calls

After adding couple of popular Snapchat features to the app, Instagram may debut a video calling feature soon. Rumors suggest that the company is internally working on the development of the same.

Noted leakster and WhatsApp industry blog WABetaInfo claims to have spotted the video calling feature in the Direct Messaging section of a non-public version of Instagram.

As per WABetaInfo, "The feature will be immediately accessible once the user opens an active chat with another one."

Source- WABetaInfo

This means the video calling icon will only appear if the user on the other side accepts the request to chat. Right now, there’s just the 'i' icon on the top right in DM screen.

With Instagram using the Live streaming feature, it is pretty clear that the company has all the resources to implement video calling too. Also, this will make users spend more time communicating, rather than swiping up and down the feed. Since Instagram keeps testing new features, there are chances of them adding this to enhance their messaging feature.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Messenger already have the video calling feature. So, if Instagram joins the league, it would be interesting to see its impact on other video calling apps from the company.