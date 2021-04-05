Infinix to launch two 5G smartphones with MediaTek SoCs

Infinix recently released the Smart 5 smartphone which is touted to feature a 6,000mAh battery. But now according to a report, the company is preparing to launch two new 5G smartphones during the second half of 2021.

According to an interview with Gizbot, the CEO of Infinix Anish Kapoor announced that the company will be collaborating with MediaTek for two new smartphones that will support 5G bands.

"We will be launching two 5G smartphones with MediaTek chipset," he said. He added that "We are planning to launch 5G smartphones after June." He also mentioned that the smartphones would be priced above Rs 15,000. Hence it could be assumed that the smartphones may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Besides the two 5G smartphones, Kapoor also apparently suggested that Infinix is looking to expand its Note and Hot series of smartphones and would introduce up to five smartphones in these categories.

Infinix is also looking to expand its smart television series in India and is set to bring a new 40-inch and 55-inch televisions besides the already present 43-inch and 32-inch smart televisions that it offers. These new televisions would also apparently come with MediaTek chipsets and will be available on Flipkart.

Infinix is reportedly gearing up to launch the Hot 10 Play smartphone in India on April 19. It is set to feature a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display along with a MediaTek G25 processor, alongside 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It will apparently run on Android 10 OS and is likely to come with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the camera front of things, the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone will feature a 13MP primary camera on the back of the phone.