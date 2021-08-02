Infinix launches Smart 5A smartphone, with Jio price support

Infinix has been challenging the boundaries with the Concept Phone 2021 but it seems grounded with launches like the new Smart 5A. This new smartphone that just launched in India is the successor to the Smart 5. It comes with 8MP dual rear camera, triple LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, with 12nm Helio A20 Quad-Core processor and 2GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The Infinix Smart 5A has been priced at Rs 7,999 which is will be available from August 9 at a special introductory price of Rs 6,499. Besides this the company has announced that the smartphone will be available for a special Jio price support under which Jio customers will get a refund of Rs 599 directly in their accounts effectively bringing the price down to Rs 5,900. There will be additional benefits of Rs 1,199. It is available in three colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black.

Infinix Smart 5A: Specs and features

The Infinix Smart 5A comes with a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display with a brightness of 500 nits and 1200:1 contrast ratio. On the inside, it has a 12nm MediaTek Helio A20 Quad-Core processor with 2GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It integrates four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at up to 1.8GHz. It features expandable storage via a dedicated 3-in-1 SIM and MicroSD card slot to expand the memory up to 256GB.

The device runs Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin and also features the option to run Android Go Edition as a lightweight alternative. The Infinix Smart 5A comes with DTS Surround Sound speakers. It features a 5000mAh battery that apparently lasts for a standby time of 35 days.

In terms of cameras, the Infinix Smart 5A comes with a 8MP dual rear camera setup with triple LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture and 18 different AI Scene detection Modes. For video recording, the rear camera comes equipped with AI HDR mode, Bokeh mode, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode.

On the front it features a 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated dual-LED flash under the display, f/2.0 aperture, and AI-driven HDR mode. The selfie camera has four different modes: the Portrait Mode, AI 3D Beauty Mode, and the Wide selfie mode.

The 4G enabled smartphone uses a fingerprint scanner on the back panel along with facial detection for security purposes.