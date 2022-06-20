Hyundai and Michelin sign deal for new tyre tech for EVs - Here are all details

Audio player loading…

Just as the ecosystem for electric vehicles is getting strengthened, tyre manufacturers, the last piece in the jigsaw, as it were, are also getting into the act. They are coming up with tyres tailor-made for EVs and signing up deals with automakers.

Tyre major Michelin today sewed up a deal with Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) for developing next-generation tyres optimized for premium EVs.

Hyundai had a 5-year tie-up with Michelin (signed in 2017) for manufacture of next-generation tires for electric and luxury vehicles. The co-operative deal linked the research and development work of the two companies. The partnership lead to the development of exclusive tyre for Hyundai's EV Ioniq 5.

The new MoU now follows the successful completion of the first partnership and will lead to a new journey towards developing next-generation tyres that'll come equipped with smart and sustainable mobility solutions. The two companies will also explore ways to increase the use of eco-friendly materials in tyres to about 50% percent of the total tire weight from 20 percent currently.

Joint research on future of tyres

Hyundai Motor and Michelin officials after signing the new deal. (Image credit: Hyundai Motor)

Over the next three years, Hyundai and Michelin will jointly develop eco-friendly tyres with increased use of eco-friendly materials, tyres optimized for next-generation EVs and a real-time tyre monitoring system which will help advance autonomous driving technology. The two companies did not spell out any specific detail of what those ec-o-friendly materials are.

Next-generation tyres resulting from the collaboration will find their way onto future premium EV models of Hyundai Motor Group. This new technology is critical to meet the durability requirements of tyres, as well as driving performance and electric efficiency under high load as the driving range of EVs continues to increase. The new tires are also expected to significantly improve drivers’ ride comfort by reducing vibration and noise generated by EVs at high speeds.

"This partnership with Michelin will result in real innovations in tyre technology, solidifying Hyundai Motor Group’s position as a leader in the smart mobility industry," Vice President Kim said.

Hyundai and Michelin also plan to conduct joint research to analyze tyre wear, tyre load and road friction beyond the current standards of tyre temperature and air pressure.