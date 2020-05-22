Huawei’s sporty GT 2e smartwatch available on Flipkart, Amazon in India

Huawei’s latest smartwatch , the GT 2e, is now available for purchase online via Flipkart and Amazon along with an attractive 6-month no-cost EMI offer valid till May 28.

Priced at Rs 11,990, the GT 2e sports an AMOLED display and is available in four colours in India. The display blends into the body of the dial which gives it a premium look. The watch face is separated from its strap and possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a modern look.

The smart wearable comes in four new colour options, namely, Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White. Its strap is made of soft fluoro rubber and is comfortable on the wrist.

15 workout modes

The vibrant display assists clear viewing even in strong sunlight during summers. The smart wearable is powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip and boasts a two-week battery life.

Huawei's homegrown Truseen™ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex™ stress management technology, and Trusleep™ 2.0 technology, the Huawei Watch GT 2e can monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real-time.

The smartwatch supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon), and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, it provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data. It can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes to offer a smart sporting experience.

The Huawei GT 2e can be purchased from the following links:

