Huawei Watch Fit launched in India for Rs 8,990: Price, specifications and more

Having walked away from the lucrative smartphone market, Huawei's decision to focus on the competitive wearables segment had appeared to be one taken under duress post the global bans. But, in recent times, the company has come out with some smart watches and bands , the latest in this line being the Huawei Watch Fit.

The watch, which was teased on Amazon India last week, comes with a 1.64-inch vivid AMOLED display, all day SpO2 monitoring and around 96 workout modes. It will give a tough competition to the recently launched Redmi Smart Band Pro that also has a SpO2 monitoring feature.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch Fit is currently available for Rs 8,990 exclusively on Amazon India. It comes in multiple colour options for the strap that includes Sakura Pink, Graphite Black, Isle Blue and more. There is also a special launch offer whereby one can get the Huawei Mini Speaker with the Huawei Watch Fit. However, the offer is only available until stock lasts.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications

With a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The wearable also consists of features like adaptive brightness and customizable watch faces. In addition, users will get more than 130 watch faces to choose from. The watch offers 96 workout modes along with advanced data tracking.

It has 85 modes like fitness training, winter sports, ball games, extreme sports, and dancing. Other 11 modes include swimming, running, cycling, walking and more. Users can also rely on the 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standard fitness exercises available in the Huawei Watch Fit. These courses and fitness guides will provide users a free one-to-one personal training.

The Huawei Watch Fit also packs standard monitors to track heart rate, menstrual cycle, sleep and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The company has used its TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring along with keeping a check on sleep respiration quality.

The company also claims that Huawei Watch Fit has a ten-day battery life even when the heart rate and sleep monitor are continuously in use. It is also being said that the watch gets charged up to 70% in just 30 minutes which is quite fast. On a five minute charge, Huawei Watch Fit can sustain for a day.

It records data like the daily steps, period of medium to high-intensity activities, along with activity hours. The watch also alerts the users in case of SMS', incoming calls, and calendar apps. One can also control the music playback in their smartphone via the app. Other additional features include a Stopwatch, Alarm, Weather and Timer.

