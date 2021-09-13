Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection in India

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro gets a new Moon Phase Collection in India which has been launched in two variants that include the Sports and Classic. The Watch GT 2 Pro is the flagship smartwatch in Huawei's collection.

The two new varaints of the Moon Phase Collection are an addition to the already available Watch GT 2 Pro variants available in India. It brings all the features of the original watch and then some.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection: Details

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will be available exclusively on Flipkart for customers in India. The product will be up for sale starting September 18 and the two variants Sports and Classic will be priced at Rs 22,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection comes with premium sapphire glass, titanium body, and ceramic rear-case. These house over 200 watch faces to choose from. According to Huawei the devices are powered by a 2-weeks battery life and comes with 100+ sports modes.

The high-end design of the Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is complemented by a Moon Phase function that brings to users unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. Apart from moon phases, users can choose different layouts showing tide times, constellations, and more to master the elements as they explore outdoors.

The Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and textured exterior which is scratch-resistant while the watch frame is made of titanium.

The smartwatches come with water resistance for up to 5 ATM. The Moon Phase Collection comes with wireless charging for easy recharge, Bluetooth call functionality, music control, a remote camera shutter and an easy Find My Phone solution.

In our review, we found that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a brilliant looking smartwatch with an impressive battery life that supports wireless charging, but it comes at a price.