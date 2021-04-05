Huawei P50 series camera sensors and other details leaked

Huawei's successor to the P40 series is the P50 which will apparently be available in three variants, the regular P50, the P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro Plus. And one of the biggest selling point of this series of smartphones has been their camera set-up.

Latest leaks suggest that the tradition of focus on the cameras seems to continue with the Huawei P50 series. According to a leak by Twitter user @RODENT950, the Huawei P50 series will come with some top-of-the-line sensors and features for the cameras.

The leak says the Huawei P50 will come with a main IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB) sensor, along with IMX 600 (UW) 1/1.74" and a OV08A10 (Tele) sensors. While the P50 Pro will come with a IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB), a OV64A (U-W) 1/1.34" and a 5X periscope (RYYB) sensor.

The Huawei P50 Pro Plus will come with a IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB) sensor along with OV64A (U-W FFL) 1/1.34", a 3x tele (RYYB) and a 10x periscope (RYYB) sensor. For now, the leaks limit themselves to these specs with no further details.

As for the other specs of the smartphones, the Huawei P50 Pro, according to previous reports, features smaller bezels and a 6.6-inch curved screen, while the standard Huawei P50 has a 6.3-inch flat display.

Past reports also claim that Huawei is probably going to use the same chipset as the Huawei Mate 40, specifically the Kirin 9000. With the company facing bans all around the world it might find it hard to produce a newer chipset.

The smartphones are likely to continue running on Android as the core operating system but have to rely on third-party app stores. However, there's a chance that Huawei could instead equip the P50 range with its own Harmony OS.

