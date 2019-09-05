Huawei P30 Pro Android 10 upgrade could be just around the corner

Now that Android 10 is here a number of smartphone brands are announcing the roadmaps for their handsets, and it looks like the Huawei P30 Pro could be the next device to get the upgrade.

That's according to a banner at annual tech event IFA 2019, spotted by Roland Quandt. showing the P30 Pro, with the words "The new Huawei P30 Pro with Android 10". It's quite an unambiguous message, really.

What we don't know is when Android 10 will come the the Huawei P30 Pro, because you certainly can't download the update at the moment, so "with Android 10" is a little misleading.

Huawei P30 Pro again seen at #IFA2019, even advertising the upgrade to #Android10

On top of that, it's not clear what this means for the base Huawei P30 – presumably the new Android OS will be available on both of Huawei's newest handsets at the same time, but that's not a given.

TechRadar has asked Huawei about both of these things, and will update this article when we find out.

Android 10 availability is just as dubious for the upcoming Huawei Mate 30, since the handset was banned from using Google apps. That doesn't necessarily mean the device won't have Android itself (Android is made by Google), but it's highly unlikely, and instead Huawei will likely use its new and relatively untested HarmonyOS.

There are two new colors of Huawei P30 Pro available soon too: Misty Lavender (pink) and Mystic Blue (blue). These are both shown off on the banner.

Huawei is exhibiting at IFA 2019, so we could hear more about the P30 Pro, Mate 30, and upcoming foldable Mate X, shortly. TechRadar is on hand to report on all the latest tech news as it happens.

