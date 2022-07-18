HP drops 2 new 14-inch laptops for Gen Z

Audio player loading…

The slimmest version of HP's Pavilion laptop range has been introduced in India today. These 14-inch laptops, namely HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360, are priced from Rs 78,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively.

According to the brand, these laptops have been created keeping the millennial and Gen Z audiences in mind and they come with blue light filter which is always on.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said about the launch of these devices, “At HP, we constantly expand and innovate our ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of Gen Zs and Millennials. We built the thinnest laptop – HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights."

"This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive. They also include an Eyesafe Certified Display, which lowers eye strain and delivers a pleasant working environment,” he added.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop is HP’s thinnest Pavilion laptop ever at 16.5mm. It comes with an all-metal chassis, is equipped with 12th generation Intel Core H-series processors, two fans and two heat pipes for better cooling, a screen with 2.2k resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, OMEN Gaming Hub and 5MP camera with HP Presence technology.

Further, it also comes with HP Command Center with 'Performance Mode', 'Balanced Mode', and 'Power Saver Mode', HP Palette pre-installed and is available in two colour choices - Natural Silver and Warm Gold.

HP Pavilion x360 14

The Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is HP's first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door for enhanced privacy and security; and it only weighs around 1.41 kg. It is available with the following colour options - Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold and Space Blue.

Powered by the brand's 12th generation Intel Core U-series processors, the laptop comes with a similar set of features including a 5MP camera with HP Presence technology, HP Command Center with 'Performance Mode', 'Balanced Mode' and 'Power Saver Mode' and HP Palette.