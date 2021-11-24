How to watch Hawkeye online on Disney Plus from anywhere now

Hawkeye takes a break from timeline-hopping and mass-murder for a good, old-fashioned holiday special revolving around those five magic words: "I'll be home for Christmas." Sort of like Die Hard only with much more elaborate costumes, this looks like a lot of fun, and here's how to watch Hawkeye online and stream the six-part Avengers spin-off where you are.

How to watch Hawkeye Release date: Wednesday, November 24 Release time: midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT New episodes: every Wednesday Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox Writer: Jonathan Igla Watch now: stream Hawkeye on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

It sure ain't easy being a family man in this universe, but Clint Barton is giving it a good shot, ditching the quiver for a sliver of normality and making up for lost time with his loved ones. That is, until their postcard-perfect festive plans are rudely interrupted by a figure from a slightly murkier chapter of his life.

Tracked down by sharp-shooting super-fan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as some less friendly figures, Barton is forced to reluctantly ally with his clingy new follower, as they find themselves under constant attack from a shadowy group of hell wreckers.

All set to a soundtrack of jingling bells and holly jolly festive crooning, it's shaping up to be a Christmas cracker, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch Hawkeye online and stream the new Marvel series today - as one of several limited Marvel TV series on their way to the platform, there's no reason not to grab a great value Disney Plus subscription right now!

How to watch Hawkeye online and stream the new Marvel show on Disney Plus now

available on the Disney Plus The first two episodes of Hawkeye drop on Wednesday, November 24, becoming available on the Disney Plus platform at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 5pm AEDT. Subsequent episodes hit the platform on the same day and at the same time every week, the sixth and final instalment arriving on December 22. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Hawkeye using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Hawkeye and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Hawkeye is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Black Widow, Luca, and much more. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

