How to watch Chemical Hearts online: stream Lili Reinhart's new Amazon Prime movie today

Based on Krystal Sutherland's hit 2016 young adult novel of the same name, Chemical Hearts is a new Amazon Originals movie starring The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, who also executive produces the film. Out now and available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, it's the story of how ordinary teenager Henry Page (Abrams) has his life turned upside-down when he meets mysterious new student Grace Town (Reinhart). Intrigued? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Chemical Heart online for FREE - stream he new Amazon Originals movie today, no matter where you are in the world.
Release date: Friday, August 21
Runtime: 93 mins
Cast: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Kara Young, Adhir Kalyan, Coral Peña, C.J. Hoff, Shannon Walsh and Bruce Altman
US rating: R
Watch now: Amazon Prime Video
While we won't give too much away, Chemical Hearts isn't your typical fairy tale teen romance, attempting to offer a much more raw and revealing portrait of love as an adolescent.
It begins with Grace moving to Henry's town at the start of senior year and the two of them being chosen to co-edit the school paper together. Henry, who considers himself a hopeless romantic, is immediately drawn to her - but there are far more layers to Grace than he realises, many of which go beyond unusual attire and enigmatic behavior.
As Henry starts to realize he's falling deeply in love with his new classmate, he also begins to learns more about Grace's past and her secrets, becoming convinced that he's the one who can finally make her happy - and she's the one to help him escape his previously mundane existence. If only things were that simple...
Cleverly subverting Manic Pixie Dream Girl stereotypes from both sides of the equation, Chemical Hearts is at once a classic coming-of-age tale and a cautionary one - themes of trauma, guilt and redemption steering common 'first love' preconceptions in a far less Disney-friendly direction than you might have previously seen on the big or small screen.
Anyone lucky enough to watch Normal People this year will recognize both similarities and differences between the two, and if that prospect isn't enough to compel you to watch this new Amazon Prime movie, we don't know what is! Read on for complete details of how to get a free Chemical Hearts online stream and watch Lili Reinhart's all-new film from anywhere right now.
How to watch Chemical Hearts FREE online with Amazon Prime Video
Chemical Hearts is an Amazon Original, which means the only place you can watch the movie is Prime Video.
Amazon's video streaming service comes standard with Prime membership, which also includes a Prime Music subscription and the online mega-mart's famous premium delivery.
Premium services always cost money and Amazon's offering is no exception. However, anyone wanting to watch Chemical Hearts online should know that there's a FREE 30-day Prime trial on offer right now - meaning you can stream the film without paying a penny whilst also seeing if Prime packs enough of a punch to merit your hard-earned money in the long run.
Amazon Prime prices right now are:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
However, it looks like Chemical Hearts is only available on Amazon US at the moment - but that's not necessarily a problem. Anyone away from home will find it easy to access all the same services and content they would at home by following our guide below.
How to watch Chemical Hearts from outside your country
If you're looking to dose up on some Chemical Hearts but find yourself abroad, you might find that the version of Prime Video available where you are doesn't offer the new Lili Reinhart movie.
This is down to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions, but fortunately there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Chemical Hearts online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.
