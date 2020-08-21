How to watch Chemical Hearts online: stream Lili Reinhart's new Amazon Prime movie today

Based on Krystal Sutherland's hit 2016 young adult novel of the same name, Chemical Hearts is a new Amazon Originals movie starring The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, who also executive produces the film. Out now and available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, it's the story of how ordinary teenager Henry Page (Abrams) has his life turned upside-down when he meets mysterious new student Grace Town (Reinhart). Intrigued? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Chemical Heart online for FREE - stream he new Amazon Originals movie today, no matter where you are in the world.

Chemical Hearts cheat sheet Release date: Friday, August 21 Runtime: 93 mins Cast: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Kara Young, Adhir Kalyan, Coral Peña, C.J. Hoff, Shannon Walsh and Bruce Altman US rating: R Watch now: Amazon Prime Video - FREE TRIAL

While we won't give too much away, Chemical Hearts isn't your typical fairy tale teen romance, attempting to offer a much more raw and revealing portrait of love as an adolescent.

It begins with Grace moving to Henry's town at the start of senior year and the two of them being chosen to co-edit the school paper together. Henry, who considers himself a hopeless romantic, is immediately drawn to her - but there are far more layers to Grace than he realises, many of which go beyond unusual attire and enigmatic behavior.

As Henry starts to realize he's falling deeply in love with his new classmate, he also begins to learns more about Grace's past and her secrets, becoming convinced that he's the one who can finally make her happy - and she's the one to help him escape his previously mundane existence. If only things were that simple...

Cleverly subverting Manic Pixie Dream Girl stereotypes from both sides of the equation, Chemical Hearts is at once a classic coming-of-age tale and a cautionary one - themes of trauma, guilt and redemption steering common 'first love' preconceptions in a far less Disney-friendly direction than you might have previously seen on the big or small screen.

Anyone lucky enough to watch Normal People this year will recognize both similarities and differences between the two, and if that prospect isn't enough to compel you to watch this new Amazon Prime movie, we don't know what is! Read on for complete details of how to get a free Chemical Hearts online stream and watch Lili Reinhart's all-new film from anywhere right now.

How to watch Chemical Hearts FREE online with Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Chemical Hearts from outside your country

If you're looking to dose up on some Chemical Hearts but find yourself abroad, you might find that the version of Prime Video available where you are doesn't offer the new Lili Reinhart movie.

This is down to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions, but fortunately there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Chemical Hearts online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.