How to catch the suspenseful Telugu web series on child marriages 'Qubool Hai?'

The OTT platform Aha, which is focusing on the south Indian language offerings, is slowly increasing its original content in Telugu. The streamer, which has now branched out to Tamil, too, has been regularly coming up with Telugu web series and special shows. Its NBK's Unstoppable (a talk show featuring actor Balakrishna) and the Telugu Indian Idol are said to be doing well. Also, the Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe it streamed last year was among the best offerings in the South.

Now, the platform has announced another web series, Qubool Hai?, which has been inspired from real events. The show will put issues such as child bride, child trafficking into the spotlight.

The series is slated to premiere on March 11. The teaser of Qubool Hai? dropped a couple of days ago.

The dark secret of Hyderabad

The story deals with one of dark secrets of Hyderabad - child marriages.

"Set inside the dark underbelly of Talabkatta and the old city of Hyderabad, Qubool Hai? is the story of Ameena, who is sold off by her poverty-stricken father to a rich and old Arab Sheikh in the garb of marriage," a curtain-raiser from the makers read.

A ramrod straight police officer decides to take on the dark business of child trafficking. There is a story of a mysterious and murderous Burkhewali intertwined into this.

The teaser opens with an old Sheikh choosing his child bride from the array of young girls being displayed to him, while a police officer is trying to get to the bottom of the whole shady setup. He is on the search of missing young girls and also investigating a series of unexplained murders.

The director of this hard-hitting web-series Pranav Pingle Reddy has worked on numerous other documentaries that narrate stories of women empowerment, refugee crisis, subjects that have moved him. His last five-part documentary series ‘Occupied’ was the only web-series to be selected for the Athens International Film and Video Festival.

The makers did not share the details of other cast and crew.

