How to catch Break Point, the docu series on Paes & Bhupathi's remarkable tennis story

For a generation of Indian sports fans, the exploits of the tennis stars Leander paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were the stuff of happiness and pride.

Paes and Bhupathi, in the 1990s, formed a formidable tennis pair with both becoming the No. 1 ranked doubles team in the world and winning three Grand Slam titles together.

The pair, nicknamed the ‘Indian Express’, played together from 1994 to 2006 before re-uniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011.

Bhupathi won eight mixed and four men’s doubles majors, while Paes had ten mixed and eight men’s doubles titles.

Their public split was also one of the darkest chapters of Indian sports. It had given rise to plenty of fevered speculation and rumours.

But time has perhaps now come to put them rest as Paes and Bhupathi get candid and honest about their bromance and breakup in the documentary series Break Point.

The 7-part series, to stream on Zee5, will not only construct their epic tennis matches but also deconstruct their relationship, both on and off the court.

The series is directed by the award-winning filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

It's a tell-all series

Leander Paes said, "I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand. Mahesh and I worked really hard to put India on the top of world tennis and we are glad that we are getting a chance to present our story to the world, like never before. Enjoy our journey.”

Mahesh Bhupathi, for his part, said, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well."

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari had said, "Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”

Break Point to stream on Zee5 from October 1

Paes and Bhupathi with the filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari and Zee officials. (Image credit: Zee5)

The highly-anticipated sports and emotional series will start streaming on Zee5 from October5.

Break Point marks Zee5’s first partnership with filmmakers, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures who are known for their movies such as Dangal, Panga, Chhichhore, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more. This is also the first time that Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will be co-directing a project.

