Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro launched in India - specs and more

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched two new smartwatches in India today. The new offerings from the company include Honor Watch ES and Watch GS Pro.

The Honor Watch ES and Watch GS Pro were showcased at the IFA conference last month. The two smartwatches were launched at an online event in India today.

Honor Watch ES

(Image credit: Future)

The Honor Watch ES is a fitness smartwatch which resembles the Huawei Watch Fit. It comes with a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED screen and contains 95 workout modes some of which are exclusive to the device. The exclusive ones include 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves.

As for the other features of the Honor Watch ES, it includes stress, step, Sp02, sleep tracking as well as menstrual cycle monitoring. The company claims that the Watch ES comes with a battery life of 10 days.

The Honor Watch ES has been priced at Rs 7,499 in India and will be available on Amazon from October 17 onwards as part of the Great Indian Festival. Amazon Prime members will be able to buy the product a day earlier on October 16.

Honor Watch GS Pro

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged version of the Honor Magic Watch 2. The stainless steel watch has a 1.39-inch display that is surrounded by wide bezels and flat buttons on the side. It comes with built-in GPS, a barometer for altitude and over 100 fitness modes. The Watch GS Pro comes with a Route Back mode which will help the user trace back their steps in case they lose their way during a hike.

Other health modes in the Honor Watch GS Pro include sleep tracking, Sp02 monitoring, stress testing and step counting. Honor claims that the Watch GS Pro will last 25 days on one charge. But it has clarified that it will drop to 100 hours when outdoor workout modes are used, and only 48 hours when using GPS.

The Honor Watch GS Pro has been priced at Rs 17,999 in India and will be available on Flipkart from October 16 midnight onwards as part of the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart early access members can access it a day earlier from October 15.

The company teased the Choice True Wireless Earbuds at the end of the event as well. These should launch in India in the coming days.