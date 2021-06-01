Honor Band 6 to launch in India soon

The Honor Band 6 India launch seems imminent as the wearable has been listed on Flipkart. The latest affordable wearable from Honor was launched globally a couple of months ago and now, the successor to the Honor Band 5 is confirmed to arrive in India soon.

The microsite for Honor Band 6 is now live on Flipkart (via Mukul Sharma). The microsite reveals all the major features and specs of the upcoming fitness tracker. Not only that, the listing for the Honor Band 6 is also available on Flipkart with the price tag.

Honor Band 6 price in India

According to the current listing on Flipkart, the Honor Band 6 will be priced at Rs 5,999. However, considering that the product is yet to go official, this is more likely to be the placeholder and the actual price is expected to be much lower for the Honor Band 6.

For context, the Honor Band 6 is priced at €49.50 which is roughly Rs 4,250 in the global market. The Honor Band 6 will come in Black, Grey, and Pink colour options in India.

Honor Band 6 features and specs

The Honor Watch Band 6 looks identical to the last year's Honor Watch ES. The Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, a bigger display compared to the last-gen fitness tracker. It also comes with a side red line button for navigation. The companion app lets you choose from a vast collection of watch faces or you can even personalize with your own watch face.

As for the fitness tracker, the Honor Band 6 is packed with a lot of features including a Spo2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels, a 24/7 heart rate monitor, 10 workout modes - Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Freestyle, Indoor swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and Indoor walking. It can also auto-detect workouts for activities like running, walking, rowing machine and elliptical machine.

Other health-related features include Sleep tracking with TruSleep algorithm that offers detailed data of sleep durations, stages, sleep suggestions, and more insights. There is also female cycle tracking on board.

As for the battery life, Honor Band 6 is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical usage and 10 days with heavy usage. A quick 10-minute charge is said to offer 3 days worth of battery life.

Some of the smart features include media control, weather updates, calendar events, alarms, remote camera shutter, find my phone, and it also pushes all the incoming notifications from the phone to watch.

We are yet to hear the launch of the new fitness tracker from Honor India. Currently, the Honor Band 5 is available in India for Rs 2,699 and the Honor Watch ES is available for Rs 4,999.

