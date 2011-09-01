Toshiba announces affordable Blu-ray players

Toshiba has announced two new Blu-ray players – with the BDX2250 and BDX1250 due to arrive later this year.

Both players are designed to be affordable but provide decent performance and are billed as "offering the ideal step into the world of Full HD entertainment".

The BDX2250 and BDX1250 offer 1080p upscaling, Dolby True HD audio, USB connectivity and BD Live 2.0

Ethernet

The more expensive BDZ2250 also brings an Ethernet port which offers connected applications.

Those apps include YouTube Leanback, Picasa and the BBC iPlayer.

The Toshiba BDX2250 and BDX1250 have been given a UK release date of Q4 2011, with UK price for both to be confirmed.

