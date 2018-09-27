HoloLens 2.0 could be delayed by Windows Core OS

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2.0, the update to its original HoloLens augmented reality headset, might be delayed due to the slow development of Windows Core OS, Microsoft’s next generation operating system.

The news follows reports that the Surface Hub 2, Microsoft’s smart whiteboard, has also been delayed until 2020 due to development of Windows Core OS being slower than anticipated.

According to Zac Bowden from Windows Central, HoloLens 2.0 will be running Windows Core OS, and “Windows Core OS for HoloLens 2 is further behind than it is on Surface Hub 2.”

Long wait

The original HoloLens has been out for a long time now, so a new (hopefully cheaper) version is overdue, but it now looks like we won’t see it before 2020.

Windows Core OS is a version of Windows 10 intended to run on a variety of different devices, with a modular nature that means it can come with (or without) features specific to the device it’s running on.

The idea is to create a much lighter and faster Windows operating system, and the OS is expected to appear on Microsoft’s long-rumored Andromeda smartphone.

However, it seems that Microsoft is finding the process of developing the ambitious modular operating system difficult, which is having a knock-on effect of delaying some of the company’s most interesting and innovative products. Let’s hope the development of Windows Core OS speeds up soon.

Via MSPowerUser