Here's everything you need to know about the JioPhone 2, GigaTV and GigaFiber

Reliance Industries has made a slew of Jio announcements, ranging from the Jio Phone 2 to the much-awaited Jio GigaFiber broadband service. It is anticipated that the Jio GigaFiber service will bring affordable high-speed internet access to households across India. While Reliance Jio has refrained from revealing full details about its upcoming service, Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin from August 15 on the MyJio app and Jio.com.

In addition to these announcements, Reliance Jio also announced a new smart home solution that includes Jio GigaTV, security cameras, home appliances and more.

Reliance Jio announcements roundup

Jio GigaFiber

One of the biggest highlights of today’s Jio announcements is the Jio GigaFiber broadband service. Jio has been testing its internet service in a few cities in India for a few months now, but the company seems to be ready finally to launch it officially now.

According to Reliance Jio, the Jio GigaFiber service will be rolled out in 1100 cities across India, making it “the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world,”. The company has not revealed any tariff details yet, but old rumors have suggested that plans could start from Rs 500 for 100 Mbps speeds.

Jio GigaTV

Reliance Jio will also be offering a complete smart home solution tied in with Jio GigaFiber and GigaTV services. The Jio GigaTV set top box will be complemented by the JioTV, JioCinema and JioTV Video Calling apps – you can watch regular TV shows, stream movies and make multi-party video calls using a single set of connected solutions.

To complete a smart home setup, Reliance Jio will also be offering a range of Jio Smart Home Accessories like Door Sensor, Smart Plugs, Smart Speakers, Smart Doorbells, and more.

JioPhone 2

Reliance Jio also announced the JioPhone 2 running on KaiOS and featuring a QWERTY keypad, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi and LTE Cat.4 which supports download speeds up to 150 Mbps. The JioPhone 2 also includes dual SIM support, allowing buyers to use two SIM cards at the same time.

Coming to the other specifications, the JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 4-way navigation button, 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on KaiOS and includes support for WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook – users will be able to download these apps from the built-in app store.

The JioPhone 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and will be available starting August 15th.

Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer

To make the JioPhone 2 even more interesting to prospective buyers, Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer. Under this offer, buyers can exchange their old feature phone and pay just Rs 501 for the new JioPhone 2, effectively giving a discount of Rs 2,498 to buyers. Additional offer details are not known yet, but Reliance Jio says these details should be updated on Jio.com soon.