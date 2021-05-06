HealthifyMe launches a new tool in India to find vaccination slots

HealthifyMe, an Indian health-tech startup has announced a new tool that will help you find and book slots for Covid-19 vaccination - Vaccinateme.in. The company has designed a new dedicated website that helps people across the country to search and book slots for the vaccination slots. The tool works for 18+ slots as well.

Once you enter the website, you can check slots either by district or by Pincode. Once entered you can further filter your results with the following options - 18+, 45+, Covishield, Covaxin, Free, and Paid. If slots are available, you can go ahead and book it in real-time, else you can set notifications alerts.

If there are no slots available for your search, you can set a notification-based alerts. You can either opt for SMS, WhatsApp notification, or Email notification. For WhatsApp/SMS alerts, you have to enter your phone number and the tool will notify you when the vaccination slots open up in your Pincode/district. And, similarly, for Email notification, you have to enter your mail ID, which will send a mail when the slots open up.

The vaccinateme tool uses CoWIN APIs to help people find the available vaccination slots in real-time in their area or district. The company says they built this platform to fast-track mass inoculation drive in the country and encourages people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

To check the availability of the Covid-19 vaccination slots, you can access the tool directly from the HealthifyMe app or by visiting Vaccinateme.in. The company intends to add more features and filters to further improve the user experience over the next few days.

(Image credit: Future)

How to check for Covid-19 vaccination slots on Vaccinateme.in

Visit Vaccinateme.in Enter Pincode or select district You will get a list of places with vaccination slots Filter the results with age, vaccine, and cost if needed Select the day you want to get vaccinated Click on ‘Book on CoWIN’ The website will now redirect you to the CoWIN portal Enter details and complete the booking

In case there are no slots available for your search, you can set reminders by entering your phone number or email address. The tool will notify you once there is an opening.

This new website has been launched as a part of HealthifyMe’s CoviFit initiative, to help Indians stay physically and mentally fit during this stressful time. The CoviFit initiative offers free access to immunity and nutrition workshops, live workout sessions, and therapy sessions.

