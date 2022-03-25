Google Pixel 6a tipped arrive on July 28

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 6a has been in the news for some time. Last we heard is that the affordable Pixel phone is coming in July, however, now we have some more clarifications on the same.

A new report states that the Pixel 6a might be announced in May during the 2022 edition of Google IO 2022 . The phone, however, will arrive in select regions from July 28 onwards, says Jon Prosser.

He also says that the company might only “tease” its first Android wearable Pixel Watch at the same even but it will finally arrive in October alongside the flagship phones - Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google I/O '22 👇From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtRMarch 24, 2022 See more

He hasn’t shared the details around the markets where the Pixel 6a will be available in July. There have been rumours around the Pixel 6a might land in more markets than its predecessors, however, we have no idea about the India launch as of now. Similarly, we have no clarification if Google intends to bring the Pixel Watch as well to India.

Google had categorically mentioned that it was facing the brunt of chipset shortage which meant that the Pixel 6 lineup could only be introduced to 13 countries in all. However, considering that the situation has improved a bit, hence we can hope for the wider availability of these gadgets.

Pixel 6a – What we know

Based on the leaks that we’ve come across till now, the Pixel 6a is expected to look like the Pixel 6 lineup and in terms of size, it might be closer to the stock Pixel 6. The phone is said to come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and might sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will come with a similar horizontal strip seen on the Pixel 6 series housing the camera module. The Pixel 6a is said to come with a dual-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 12.2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

It would be powered by the same Tensor chipset that is found in the Pixel 6 series which means that it will be equally powerful as the current flagship phones. The phone might come with up to 128 GB of onboard storage and will run on Android 12 out of the box.