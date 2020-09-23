Google Pixel 4A 5G spotted in a Geekbench listing: Here's what we know

The Google Pixel 4a that was recently launched may get a 5G variant soon. The phone is expected to launch alongside its flagship sibling, the Pixel 5, and has been spotted multiple times already in the wild.

However, a Geekbench listing of the phone not only tells us a bit more about the upcoming phone but also hints at the imminent launch. The benchmarking scores, first spotted by the good folks at MySmartPrice, show that the Pixel 4a 5G has scored 610 and 1553 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The listing also reveals that the phone may be coming with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with at least 6GB of RAM and will run on the shiny new Android 11 out of the box. While the benchmarking repository shared limited yet vital details about the device, its sheer presence here almost confirms the impending launch.

Pixel 4a VS Pixel 4a 5G: What's the difference?

Going by what we’ve already read and heard, the Pixel 4a 5G might not be massively different from the 4G variant that has already seen the light of the day. The biggest differentiator though will be the chipset as the new variant will be a 5G capable phone while the 4a only supported 4G connectivity.

Apart from that one major difference, you can expect similar hardware and design on the Pixel 4a 5G. The phone may come with a 5.8-inch HD+ 60Hz OLED panel, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of onboard storage.

Google is expected to pack the phone with the same camera sensors and a similar battery pack that powers the 4G variant.

Going by a previous leak, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to launch in two variants, Black and White, and is expected to be priced around €499 or $584 approximately.