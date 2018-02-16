Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL now available with a cashback of up to Rs 10,000

Google has partnered with Citibank to provide a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 to Citibank customers who buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India. The offer is applicable on purchases made between 12 to 28 February .

Under this offer, Citibank credit and debit card users who buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will get a cashback of Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The offer is applicable on both EMI and non-EMI transactions on purchases from Flipkart and select offline stores.

Citibank has informed that the cashback will be credited in the customer’s account within 90 days from the date of purchase. Customers who are buying the device offline should note that the offer is applicable on transactions done via 'Brand EMI' channel on Plutus/Pine Labs POS terminals only.

Additionally, customers need to retain the charge slip which includes the cashback details.

Google Pixel 2 Cashback offer

Under the cashback, the Google Pixel 2 64GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 41,999, down from its regular price of Rs 49,999. The Pixel 2 128GB storage variant is available at an effective price of Rs 50,999, down from its regular price of Rs 58,999.

Google Pixel 2 XL Cashback offer

Coming to the Google Pixel 2 XL, the 64GB storage variant of the device is available for Rs 54,999, down from its regular price of Rs 64,999 and the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 63,999, down from its regular price of Rs 73,999.