Google Maps Street’s split-screen UI lets you see where you're heading

Google Maps is probably the most used application by the people who’re on the go and it is probably one of the most commonly used Google applications, after Gmail and the search engine of course, regardless of the operating system you’re accessing it on. Hence to make life easier for such people, Google has added split-view UI to the Maps’ Street View mode.

This new interface helps users to see exactly where they are currently, but also where we are looking without them needing to switch between different modes. This new nifty feature is now available for users when they open street view and to open split-screen view all you need to do is to simply tap the Screen View window after you drop a pin on a map location, of course, if the imagery is available for the location then the split UI appears.

Also, the standard UI that shows the standard interface is visible to a user in case they access Street View directly from a location’s listing. Though Google has added a shrink-view now button located at the right corner of the screen.

Additionally, in the new UI Google has added interactive dots that show user-contributed images while the blue-highlighted pathways depict street-level imageries.

For those who are unaware, Google introduced Street View almost a decade back while Apple added a similar feature called “Look Around” to its Maps application recently in 2019.

This feature, however, may be available only for limited users as Street View is not available in all the countries and even in the countries that have Street View enabled, not all the streets have the requisite imageries. Though, Google is constantly adding more images to the Street View map. You may even locate a Google Map vehicle with cameras mounted on top in the streets as it collects the requisite data.

That said, the Split Screen UI in Street View is only available on Android smartphones and the iOS version of Maps may only get this feature once Google decides to make it available, that is.

Via- Reddit

