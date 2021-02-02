Google launches Startup School

Tech behemoth Google today launched a Startup School, which will offer a series of free, hands-on virtual courses for startup founders and their teams across Asia Pacific.

Combining business goals with metrics to run data-driven companies, the program hopes to equip leaders with the tools and skills to advance and scale their startups.

The trainings, which run two to three times per week, will introduce startups to Google's diverse tools, including Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Google Cloud.

Founders will learn how to use these tools to support their businesses and join trainings on digital marketing and business strategy led by Googlers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world.

"We’ve provided training programs for startups for years, but last year was the first time we fully went digital," said Michael Kim Head of Google for Startups, APAC in a blogpost.

"Startup School expands on that experience. With this new program, we hope to arm startups to help them tackle the major issues of our region," he added.

Google Startup School: Where and when

The course is for founders and startup employees who want to learn more about how using Google's tools can help grow their businesses.

The interactive sessions will cover a range of topics, from digital marketing and product knowledge to business strategy.

Google will host one training per week for the next 12 weeks, with the first one happening this Thursday. Participants can choose from a variety of topics, and register for the courses that will best support their goals.

Google, for example, will tell participants on how to make the best out of Google Analytics. Google will tell startups on how to make data-driven decisions to improve their online products and deliver better results. "Google Analytics offers startups a window into visitor behavior to improve user experience, marketing campaigns, and support long-term growth," it said.

For companies looking to leverage the power of hyperscale data to boost their applications, Google Cloud can help, it added.

The size of these sessions is capped so all participants get an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the instructor.