Gionee Stylfit GSW7 smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,099

There is a sudden urge to launch cheap smartwatches in India and the latest one to join the list is the one from Gionee. The company has launched its new smartwatch which is priced under Rs 3,000.

The Gionee Stylfit GSW7 is the company’s sixth smartwatch in India and it comes with an ultra-thin design that looks like a premium watch in the renders. Some of the key features of the new Gionee smartwatch includes the design, SpO2 monitor, circular display, and battery life.

Gionee Styfit GSW7 price in India and availability

The Gionee Stylfit GSW7 is priced at Rs 2,099 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 13 at 12 noon. It is available in three colour options - teal green, mimi pink, matte black colours. Check Gionee Stylfit GSW7 out on FlipkartView Deal

Gionee Stylfit GSW7 features and specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Gionee Stylfit GSW7 is a circular smartwatch and comes with a 1.3-inch TFT display. It is a colour display. In terms of sensors, the wearable comes with the option to measure blood-oxygen levels as it comes with an Sp02 monitor. Additionally, you also get a 24x7 heart rate monitoring with real-time vital measurement.

While Gionee is marketing this as a smartwatch, at its core, the Gionee Stylfit GSW7 is a fitness tracker. It comes with multiple fitness tracking features including walking, running, cycling, badminton, basketball, skipping, and football. The watch has a single side button that can be used to navigate across the UI.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Furthermore, the Gionee Stylfit GSW7 comes with sleep tracking that keeps track of your sleep habits every night. The wearable is packed with a 130mAh which is rated to last seven days of battery life on a single charge and four days of standby time.

The Gionee Stylfit GSW7 is also IP67 water and dust resistant rating, remote camera access with a single tap, alarm, and gravity sensor. In terms of smart features, the watch can push notifications, call notifications, SMS, WhatsApp, email, and Facebook. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.0 and the watch is compatible with Android 5.1 and up and iOS 9.0 and up.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!