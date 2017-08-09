Gionee A1 Lite with 20MP front camera launched in India

Gionee A1 Lite was launched in India today. The A1 Lite is the latest smartphone in Gionee’s A1 series. The company had launched the Gionee A1 and the A1 Plus earlier this year. It is worth noting that the Gionee A1 Lite was launched in Nepal back in June.

The Gionee A1 Lite is a selfie-centric smartphone, just like its elder siblings, the A1 and A1 Plus. It has a 20MP camera on the front along with an LED flash. As evident from the “Lite” branding, this is an affordable phone in Gionee A1 series. Unlike its elder siblings, it does not feature a dual camera setup.

The Gionee A1 Lite features a 5.3-inch HD resolution display. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Like many phones these days, the display glass comes with a 2.5D curve for a seamless experience.

The A1 Lite is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6753 processor. It comes with Mali T720 GPU. As far as memory is concerned, the A1 Lite comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Gionee A1 Lite runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It comes with Gionee’s custom skin, Amigo OS 4.0 on top.

Coming to the cameras, the A1 Lite has a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, the phone features a 20MP camera with a soft LED flash.

Others features of the A1 Lite include dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back. It comes with a 4000mAh battery.

Gionee has priced the A1 Lite at Rs 14,999. It comes in Gold and Black colors. It will available for purchase starting on August 10th. Gionee has also partnered with Airtel and Paytm to offer their customers free data on Airtel and cashback voucher codes on Paytm.

