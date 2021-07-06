Garmin adds two new smartwatches to its wearable lineup in India

Garmin has announced the launch of Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2s in India. These new smartwatches come with some unique features that make them a go-to smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts.

In terms of key features, both these watches come with an AMOLED panel, internal storage to store and stream songs apart from fitness tracking features like Health Snapshot that helps generate a report via the Garmin Connect app. This quick report carries key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration, and stress.

Both the smartwatches come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display and 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports activity trackers to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness activities

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S price in India, availability

The price of Garmin Venu 2 has been set at Rs. 41,990 and is available in two different design variants - silver bezel with Granite Blue case with silicone Band and slate bezel with Black case and silicone band.

The price of Garmin Venu 2s in India has been set at Rs. 37,990 and is available in two different design variants - slate bezel with graphite case and silicone band and rose gold bezel with white case and silicone band.

The Garmin Venu 2 is available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, and synergizer.co.in while the Garmin Venu 2s will only be available via Amazon India till Prime Day apart

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S features and specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 comes with a 45mm dial and a 22mm band while the Venu 2S has a 40mm dial with an 18mm band. Apart from the obvious difference in the pricing, the dial-size is the primary difference between both the watches.

Both the smartwatches are identical in terms of features and come with an AMOLED display and a wide range of sensors tracking blood sugar saturation, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and respiration tracking.

These watches can also help in tracking the menstrual cycle as well as pregnancy. Both the fitness trackers come with 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports activity trackers including running, walking, cycling, pool swimming, golf, pilates and yoga, indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking.

What makes these smartwatches different from most other budget fitness trackers is that they come with a built-in body battery energy monitoring that helps track individuals' energy and stress levels. This helps in keeping the user informed about the stress levels and lets them know when it's time to recharge. The wearables can compute fitness age using its algorithm and offer 12 pre-loaded on-screen classes.

