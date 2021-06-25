Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch with advanced running features launched in India

Garmin has introduced its latest smartwatch – the Forerunner 55 in India. The new watch is aimed at new fitness enthusiasts who are looking to track their stats and chase their fitness goals.

Among the key highlights of the watch are its built-in GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and all-day activity tracking and on-screen guidance from Garmin Coaches apart from others. Though compared to other Garmin watches and its competitors, the Forerunner 55 oddly doesn’t come equipped with a SpO2 monitor.

Garmin Forerunner 55 price and availability

The retail price of Garmin Forerunner 55 in India has been set at Rs 20,990 and is available in three different colour options - black, aqua and monterra grey. The watch is available on both online and offline stores starting today.

Garmin Forerunner 55 features and specs

The Garmin Forerunner 55 comes equipped with a 1.04-inch display with 208×208 pixels resolution that according to the company is protected by “chemically strengthened glass.” The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant and can be easily worn while jogging during rains.

The watch comes with a standard 20mm strap making it easy to use customise the watch with straps of your choice. Apart from performing regular tasks like setting alarms, timers, stopwatch, and sunrise/sunset times etc, it comes with a step counter, auto goals feature, calories burned, distance travelled, and more.

Additionally, the watch can help track typical workouts like cardio and elliptical training, stair-stepping, HIIT, Pilates, and yoga. It also can track various modes of running like - treadmill running, track running, indoor track running, virtual running, cycling, swimming, and more.

According to the company, the Forerunner 55 comes with an advanced running feature called ‘PacePro’ that guides athletes to train better. Users can select a course or distance of their choice and it also has a finish time estimator to let athletes select a run distance and even informs them about the estimated finish time.

The company claims that the watch comes with tailored daily training tips and enhanced health monitoring to improve the user's performance both on and off the track. It also helps athletes track their stress and allow them to set relaxation reminders for short breathing exercises. It can also help athletes track energy levels to find the best times for activity and even offers insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day.

Most importantly, the watch comes with a few features that are specifically helpful for women. It can help them track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect app.

The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android-powered devices. The watch offers up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode making it good enough to last for a regular day even after tracking your run.

