Nintendo 3DS dating sim has facial recognition

The forthcoming Nintendo 3DS version of Japanese 'love sim' Project LovePlus is to make use of facial recognition tech in the shape of a 'boyfriend lock' button.

Project LovePlus is a pretty popular DS game over in Japan, with the next version set to make use of the 3DS's front- and rear-facing cameras.

Who hell you?

The game will use the 3DS's front-facing camera to implement what is being referred to as a 'boyfriend lock' feature.

That's right! Konami is genuinely calling this feature the "Boyfriend Lock," and hopes it will allow players to feel closer to their virtual girlfriends.

This means that if anybody else picks up your Project LovePlus 3DS game, your imaginary girlfriend will not recognise their faces and will ask them things such as "who the hell are you!?" and so on…

Publisher and developer Konami has no current plans to release the game in the UK, so it looks like you might have to look to the import market next easter if you are really that desperate to obtain a new virtual girlfriend to live inside your new Nintendo 3DS.

Via Siliconera