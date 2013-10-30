Sony: PS4 and PS3 cross-platform gameplay 'technically possible'

It only does everything except custom themes, MP3, DLNA, CDs...

Your friends who refuse to upgrade to PS4 right away might not have to be dragged into the next console generation kicking and screaming in order for you to play multiplayer games together.

Sony revealed that PS4 and PS3 can theoretically play together online in cross-platform fashion, according to a lengthy launch FAQ posted by the company today.

"The functionality is technically possible and some developers may choose to support it for their titles," it read.

Sony didn't include any more details, such as naming games that plan to support this feature or developers that have expressed interest in implementing cross-platform gameplay.

A theory is nice and all, but it sounds like users will be left to the PS4's release date and subsequent game releases to see how this plays out in practice.

Dynamic Menu in name only

Continuing on with the FAQ, Sony revealed that when PS4 owners boot up the system for the first time, they'll be greeted by the awkwardly named "PlayStation Dynamic Menu."

This graphical interface replaces the PS3's "Cross Media Bar" of the last seven years.

"We developed the [PlayStation Dynamic Menu] on key development ideas for PS4: simple, immediate, social, integrated, and personalized," wrote Sony.

Unfortunately, it's "Dynamic" in name only, as Sony indicated that the custom themes from PS3 won't make the generational leap.

MP3s? That's so PS3

When it comes to playing music on Sony's forthcoming console, the thousands of MP3 files and CDs that most of us own aren't going to work.

"Will I be able to play MP3s on PS4?" posed an FAQ entry. Sony responded with a curt, "No."

The same response was given to audio CDs. PS4 plays Blu-rays and DVDs, but not CDs.

Likewise, PS4 doesn't support media servers or offer DLNA support for streaming videos and movies from a home PC.

The alternative? Try downloading all of your music and movie content through Sony's online store, of course.

The fact that age-old audio formats and custom menu themes are getting the axe is a shame.

However, the glimmer of hope that PS4 and PS3 gamers can play together if developers so choose starts to make up for the inconvenience.