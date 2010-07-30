Microsoft announces public Kinect shows

Microsoft is showing off its latest Xbox technology to the public with the Kinect Galleries in Covent Garden, London – offering consumers the chance to give the motion sensor gaming a try.

The Kinect Galleries will open from Saturday for a six-week period over summer, and people can book their own personal space through Facebok or by turning up on the day.

Kinect is the next big thing for the Xbox 360 using an advanced camera to do away with the controller, offering Wii-like family gaming without the peripherals.

Dance Revolution

The likes of Dance Revolution are likely to prove a huge hit with the female demographic, while men will be catered for with launch title Kinect Adventures and the promise of integration into more traditional gaming.

There are also participatory demos being done on stage of Kinect Galleries that will enable visitors to get a quick tutorial before humiliating themselves by being scored on their dancing to Lady Gaga.

For those not heading to Covent Garden, Microsoft has also announced a roadshow – with a nationwide tour taking in Alton Towers, London Zoo, the Thames Festival, Chessington and Clothes Show Live at NEC in Birmingham.

Showcase

"Demonstration staff will be on hand to showcase the latest Kinect for Xbox 360 games, both at the Kinect Galleries and on tour, thus giving visitors the chance to take adventure to the next level with Kinect Adventures!, test out their moves with Dance Central, take to the race track with Kinect Joyride or making friends with cute big-cat cubs through Kinectimals," said Microsoft.

"Visitors to the Kinect Tour will also be able to have their play session filmed with a 25 second video clip created which can be accessed later through www.kinect.me and shared with friends and family and across social networks."

Bookings for both the Covent Garden Kinect Galleries experience or the roadshow can be made at www.facebook.com/kinectforxbox360.