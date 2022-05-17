Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could sport sapphire display and titanium chassis

Audio player loading…

Samsung may add a sapphire glass and titanium casing for its Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant. The combination of the two will make the smartwatch display more durable and resistant to scratches while also keeping it lightweight.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the company is expected to keep this exclusive to the higher Pro variant of its next smartwatch. The report states that the new information has been suggested by the tipster Ice Universe on Twitter.

It has also been suggested that the next Galaxy Watch models could sport larger batteries . The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is rumoured to feature a 572 mAh battery while the regular 44mm Watch 5 could have a 387 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It has been previously reported that Samsung is working on 3 separate models of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. We could expect to see the company rebrand some of its products this year for more streamlined and simple product names.

The three models have been spotted with codenames ‘Heart-S’, ‘Heart-L’ and ‘Heart-Pro’. While the first two models could indicate the 40mm and 44mm sizes, it's still unclear if the Pro model would also be available in the same sizes.

Any better than the Pixel Watch?

(Image credit: Google)

Google and Samsung have been working closely together on Android and its integration with many of the South Korean company's products. The company had also transitioned from its Tizen OS platform back to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

But it will be interesting to see how the Pixel Watch will fair against the Galaxy series wearables when it makes its official launch later this year. While it has been reported that the Google wearable is expected to feature an outdated chipset, we could expect the company to make immediate improvements in a possible Pro variant.

War of the smartwatches

The wearables market in India mostly enjoys the success of homegrown companies. Their budget fitness trackers and smartwatches priced under Rs 5,000 have contributed to the immense growth of the segment. Premium smartwatches have also expanded their presence too, but this is held by Apple and Samsung only.

If the Pixel Watch does make its way to the Indian market too, then it will be a competition that is worth keeping an eye on. Samsung was able to increase its active user base of Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches by clubbing the wearable at a discounted price with the purchase of their Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Maybe Google could use the same strategy and make a grand comeback to the Indian smartphone and wearable market this year.