Samsung could introduce customized processors for Galaxy S series by 2025

Rumour mills are churning that Samsung can introduce its own processor by the year 2025 for the Samsung Galaxy S series. Considering the fact that Samsung already is making Exynos chipset, we can say that the new processor lineup will be exclusively available for only S series devices. As of now, the Exynos chipset is available in phones from Vivo and Motorola too.

In a report published by South Korean publication Inews24, it has been revealed that the company is not happy with the poor thermal management witnessed in the Galaxy S22 series due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung Exynos 2200 processors. This played a major role in the idea of creating customized chipsets.

If it is going to happen, then it is something closely identical to what Apple has been doing with the iPhones by offering the A-series processors.

Making any comment on the performance and configuration of the Samsung custom processor will be a bit too early. Nonetheless, one thing which we can say at this point in time is that Samsung will leave no stone unturned to optimize the flagship S series to outclass other competitors.

There is no leak or rumour that can suggest whether the new custom series of Samsung will debut under the Exynos lineup or Samsung will drop something completely new this time.

What's the competition?

As we all know that Apple and Google are two brands that are already introducing smartphones with A series and tensor chipsets. Keeping the timeline of Samsung custom processors launch in mind. the competition will increase as other brands like Oppo and Xiaomi are also planning to launch customized SoCs.

It will be interesting to see how these smartphone-producing brands will integrate their chipsets into new smartphones series instead of the Snapdragon and MediaTek processors.

