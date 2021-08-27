Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India: Price, specs, and availability

Samsung’s latest wearables are finally here. The company has announced the availability of Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2 in the country.

Launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, these wearables can now be pre-booked in the country. Talking about the Galaxy Watch 4 series – it comes with the One UI watch on top of Wear OS 3 and crams a whole lot of fitness and health tracking features in its tiny body.

The Galaxy Buds 2, on the other hand, can be called stripped-down variants of the Galaxy Buds Pro and come with features like Active Noise Cancellation, long battery life and IPX2 certification for dust and splash resistance.

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price and availability in India

The price of the Galaxy Watch 4 in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 40mm variant with Bluetooth connectivity while the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The 40mm comes in Pink Gold, Black & Silver colours ways.

The slightly bigger 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 also comes in Bluetooth and LTE variants and is priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively. In terms of colour options, you get Black, Green and Silver colours to choose from.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two different size options. The 42 mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 31,999 while the LTE variant is pegged at Rs. 36,999. The 46mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 34,999 while the one with LTE connectivity is priced at Rs. 39,999. The Watch 4 Classic comes in Black and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 can be pre-booked starting August 30 at leading online and offline retail stores apart from Samsung’s official web store. On pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series, Samsung is offering an e-voucher worth Rs. 6000 and cashback of Rs. 3000.

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features and specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: version) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: samsung)

In terms of features both the watches are similar and are powered by a new Exynos W920 chipset, Samsung custom skin on top of Wear OS 3 and have a built-in capacity to measure ECG and blood pressure.

Both the watch come with GPS, a heart rate monitor and a body composition monitor. The watches come in a couple of size variants sporting 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch sAMOLED displays, however, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with a rotatable bezel that can be used to interact with the watch while the Galaxy Watch 4 is slightly slimmer and sporty. The display on these watches is protected by Gorilla Glass DX for protection against accidental damages and scratches

The smartwatches can track for 90 workout modes, sleep monitor, fall detection, and come with a menstrual cycle tracker. The Galaxy Watch 4 series has two physical buttons on the right side. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is water-resistant up to 5ATM and is also IP68 certified.

Some key features like ECG, SpO2 tracker and blood pressure monitor only works with Samsung devices and the watches are not compatible with iPhones.

Galaxy Buds 2 price and availability in India

The price of Galaxy Buds 2 has been set at Rs 11,999 in India and it comes in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colourways. In terms of launch offers, Samsung is offering an e-voucher worth Rs. 3000 and a cashback of Rs. 1200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2 across all leading banks.

Galaxy Buds 2 specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung calls these buds its most powerful yet the smallest earbuds yet. These earbuds come with a 61 mAh battery and the carry case features a 472 mAh battery and together, these can offer 29 hours of battery backup while the buds themselves offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

The backup drops down to 20 hours if used with ANC. The case comes with support for Qi wireless charging. To protect the buds from dust and water, the buds come with IPX7 certification. Among the sensors, the Galaxy Buds 2 come with an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and voice pickup unit (VPU).

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!