Fujitsu launches CH-series premium laptops with OLED displays

Fujitsu today launched its CH-series laptops in India that come with a lightweight chassis yet bring premium features. A leader in premium laptops , the Japanese manufacturer has introduced the 4ZR1H03552 and the 4ZR1H03553 models for a starting price of Rs 69,990.

The laptops come with the 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7 chipset based on the EVO platform and run on the latest Windows 11 Home. You also get Microsoft’s Office Home and Student 2021 edition pre-installed on the machine.

Both of the models share similarities when it comes to the configuration and specifications of the laptops, but only differ in colour options and the display panel used. Fujitsu’s CH-series laptops come with a 13.3-inch display with a choice of either an OLED panel or an IGZO (Indium, Gallium, Zinc and Oxygen) panel.

(Image credit: Fujitsu)

The CH-series laptops also come with a multi-purpose HDMI port that can be used for output and input functions on the go. This helps to mirror content from the laptop to a larger screen or vice versa from a smaller device or handheld device to the laptop.

Fujitsu CH-series laptop pricing and availability

The CH-series is available in two models - 4ZR1H03552 which comes with an OLED display is priced at Rs 73,990 and 4ZR1H03553 with the IGZO panel is priced at Rs 69,990. The laptops will retail on Amazon and come with a 2-year warranty on parts and one year warranty on the battery pack.

The laptop is available in Mocha Brown and Dark Silver colours.

Fujitsu CH-series laptop specifications

(Image credit: Fujitsu)

In terms of the configuration of the laptops, it comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC clubbed with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and includes Bluetooth 5.1. It features the Intel Iris X graphics processor for handling basic graphical tasks.

Apart from the display panels, there are not many differences between the two models released by Fujitsu. The laptop comes with a combo headphone and mic jack, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB 3.2 port. The front-facing HD camera comes with support for Windows Hellow authentication.

The CH-series laptops also get a backlit keyboard and a trackpad with gesture support. it comes with a 53WHr battery pack with a claimed battery life of 10,7 hours on the IGZO model.