Flipkart Big Billion Days to create 70,000 direct jobs

Indian e-commerce biggie Flipkart hopes to make it big with its well-known shopping event, Big Billion Days, this festival season.

It says it would create direct job opportunities across the company’s supply chain, that includes delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.

There will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas. This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season.

Training & Upskilling

The company says the complexity and scale of Big Billion Days requires investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training and delivery, which helps generate additional employment during the festive season.

In a press release, Flipkart said that it is employing nearly 70,000 people in its supply chain, along with generating lakhs indirect jobs at its seller and other ecosystem partners' locations.

The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said, "we are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem."

By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy, he added

Earlier in August, Flipkart had rolled out 'dark stores', which are essentially shops or outlets operated to service customers in nearby localities, across several cities in India. These dark stores are quintessentially warehouses. In the case of JioMart, it will also use its own Reliance Retail stores.

During last year's Big Billion Day sales, Flipkart had reported more than a million shipments from the Kirana stores.

This is a happening phase for Flipkart, as it recently secured an additional $1.2 billion in funding.